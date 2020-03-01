Health & Fitness

NASA images show lower China pollution amid coronavirus

The new virus is of course bad for people, but new images show it might be somewhat good for the earth.

Satellite images from NASA and the European Space Agency show pollution over China is down since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Gases are hardly visible in the pictures from February 10-25.

The earliest signs of change were over Wuhan, China where COVID-19 was first detected in December 2019.
EMBED More News Videos

The new virus is of course bad for people, but new images show it might be somewhat good for the earth.



RELATED: Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus

The virus has since spread globally, killing thousands and infecting tens of thousands more. The pandemic has affected the economy, travel and politics.

To learn more about the coronavirus go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspollutioncoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm 3rd new coronavirus case in Cook County
Man dies after being dragged by CTA Red Line in South Loop: officials
Murders, shootings up in February 2020; overall crime down: CPD
2 in custody after car hits South Side home in chase from suburbs: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Sunday
Thousands expected to turn out for 20th annual Chicago Polar Plunge
Lightfoot calls CTA Red Line shooting video 'extremely disturbing'
Show More
Chicagoans honor 5 killed in Milwaukee Molson Coors shooting
Family of teen fatally shot in Avalon Park seeks community help to catch killers
Police departments put out fake warnings about coronavirus contaminated drugs
Coach surprised with kidney donor match during basketball game
Warrant issued for man wanted in connection to fatal West Town bar stabbing
More TOP STORIES News