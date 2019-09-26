Health & Fitness

National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month encourages action, prevention

September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

In the United States ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer related deaths in women.

Sandra Cord with the Illinois chapter for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, along with two survivors, Ariana Alcalde and Isabel Quevedo, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk about awareness and prevention.

In an effort spread their cause, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, or NOCC, urges women to TEAL -Take Action and Live during National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

They said contrary to popular belief, anybody born with an ovary is at risk of being diagnosed with the deadly disease, regardless of age.

Symptoms of ovarian cancer include:
Primary symptoms:
Frequent or urgent urination

Trouble eating or feeling full quickly
Pelvic or abdominal pain
Bloating
Secondary symptoms:
Fatigue
Upset stomach or heartburn

Back pain
Pain during intercourse
Constipation
Menstrual changes

Cord said the best way to prevent ovarian cancer is to take action early. Nobody knows your body like you do, which makes you your own best advocate. It is also helpful to know if anyone in your family has a history of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit ovarian.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessovarian cancercancer careu.s. & worldcancer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Video shows shooting of SW Side store clerk; Suspect in custody
Thursday final day for CTU strike authorization vote
Suburban bus driver warns of CBD use after failing drug test, losing job
Teen dies just over a week after attack at school
8-year-old beaten unconscious by 3 students at school: Parents
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Show More
Man who harassed woman in Puerto Rican flag T-shirt found guilty of hate crime
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Supt. Johnson says Chicago has turned corner on crime
Uber unveils new safety features amid scathing report
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
More TOP STORIES News