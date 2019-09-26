September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
In the United States ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer related deaths in women.
Sandra Cord with the Illinois chapter for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, along with two survivors, Ariana Alcalde and Isabel Quevedo, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk about awareness and prevention.
In an effort spread their cause, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, or NOCC, urges women to TEAL -Take Action and Live during National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
They said contrary to popular belief, anybody born with an ovary is at risk of being diagnosed with the deadly disease, regardless of age.
Symptoms of ovarian cancer include:
Primary symptoms:
Frequent or urgent urination
Trouble eating or feeling full quickly
Pelvic or abdominal pain
Bloating
Secondary symptoms:
Fatigue
Upset stomach or heartburn
Back pain
Pain during intercourse
Constipation
Menstrual changes
Cord said the best way to prevent ovarian cancer is to take action early. Nobody knows your body like you do, which makes you your own best advocate. It is also helpful to know if anyone in your family has a history of ovarian cancer.
For more information, visit ovarian.org.
National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month encourages action, prevention
