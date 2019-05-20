Natural mosquito repellent: 4 plants you need to keep mosquitoes away

Plant experts find out the truth behind how plants and herbs can work as natural mosquito repellent."We've got eucalyptus, lemon grass is an excellent one," said Zach Buchanan, owner of Buchanan's Native Plants in Texas.After 20 years in the business, he's learned the realities behind how to truly keep mosquitoes away."There's a lot of plants that are recommended especially herbs including citronella, scented geraniums, lavender lemon grass and native shrubs," said Buchanan.Buchanan warns you'll need more than just one or two plants for this to be entirely effective. He also says to get the best results, tackle mosquitoes from all angles, including oils."So a lot of other products we recommend are oils. It's the oils in those plants that do the repelling," said Buchanan.Finally, don't skip out on the candles."We also recommend incense sticks or candles that have citronella oil in them as well," said Buchanan.As far as ultrasonic devices that claim to emit high-frequency sounds to keep mosquitoes away, Consumer Reports says there's just no proof that they work.For the best results, Buchanan recommends maintaining your yard as well as making sure there isn't any standing water or low lying areas. If you can't drain the area, then you can purchase an organic product that will kill any larva.