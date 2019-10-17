Navigating flu season: Best time to get your flu vaccine is now

Each flu season is unpredictable, but this year the CDC is predicting a rough flu season.
Danielle Soriano is a Pharmacy Manager at a local Walgreens. She joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk to us about protecting ourselves this flu season.
According to the CDC, last year's flu season was the longest in 10 years. While experts never know when the season will peak or how severe it's going to be, the one thing they do know is that the flu shot is the best protection against influenza.
The CDC recommends flu immunizations for all individuals six months and older before the end of October. Experts said you want to get your shot now because the vaccine can take up to two weeks to become effective.
Soriano said one of the most common myths surrounding the flu vaccine is that the flu shot can give you the flu virus. She also said that another misconception is that the vaccine may not be safe for children or older individuals.
She said you can get your flu shot at any at Walgreens pharmacies and clinics without an appointment.
