Health & Fitness

Near North Health offering free screenings for Men's Week Health Fair

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the start of Men's Health Week.

According to several studies women are three times more likely to visit a doctor than men. One local group is trying to change that.

Near North Health is hosting their annual Men's Week Health Fair at eight facilities across Chicago. There will be free health screenings, food demos and even free haircuts.

It's open to any man 18 years or older. The times are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Thursday at Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Avenue; Sunnyside Health Center, 4501 N. Sheridan Road; Cottage View Health Center, 4829 S. Cottage Grove Avenue; North Kostner Health Center, 1520 N. Kostner Avenue; Reavis School-Based Health Center, 834 E. 50th Street; Louise Landau Health Center, 800 N. Kedzie Avenue; Winfield Moody Health Center, 1276 N. Clybourn Avenue and Denny Community Health Center, 30 W. Chicago Avenue.

On Friday, the screenings will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Komed Holman Health Center, and Winfield Moody Health Center.

For more information, visit www.nearnorthhealth.org/menshealthweek.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagokenwoodfree stuffcommunity
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering parents
Off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI after deadly South Side crash
40 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Clerk stabbed outside Loop 7-Eleven after having lottery machine thrown at him
David Ortiz shot in the back at Dominican Republic bar
'Hadestown' wins the Tony Award for best new musical
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and windy Monday
Show More
Delaware vacation attack victim accuses resort of victim blaming
States with the most catfish victims
Video: Bear eats Twizzlers on top of wall at Claremont home
5 dogs linked to a teen's mauling death euthanized
Chicago Bears owner reflects as team turns 100
More TOP STORIES News