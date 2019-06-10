Near North Health offering free screenings for Men's Week Health Fair

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the start of Men's Health Week.
According to several studies women are three times more likely to visit a doctor than men. One local group is trying to change that.
Near North Health is hosting their annual Men's Week Health Fair at eight facilities across Chicago. There will be free health screenings, food demos and even free haircuts.
It's open to any man 18 years or older. The times are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Thursday at Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Avenue; Sunnyside Health Center, 4501 N. Sheridan Road; Cottage View Health Center, 4829 S. Cottage Grove Avenue; North Kostner Health Center, 1520 N. Kostner Avenue; Reavis School-Based Health Center, 834 E. 50th Street; Louise Landau Health Center, 800 N. Kedzie Avenue; Winfield Moody Health Center, 1276 N. Clybourn Avenue and Denny Community Health Center, 30 W. Chicago Avenue.
On Friday, the screenings will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Komed Holman Health Center, and Winfield Moody Health Center.
For more information, visit www.nearnorthhealth.org/menshealthweek.
