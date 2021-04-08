coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: Nearly 25% of Hoosiers 16+ vaccinated as IN reports 1,397 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Notre Dame to require COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall
Vaccination site opens in Gary as Indiana lifts mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,397 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths on Thursday.

Overall, 12,710 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 694,836 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.6%. Health officials say there have been more than 9 million tests administered.

WATCH | Indiana lifts statewide mask mandate
Indiana public health officials announced 669 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Tuesday, as the statewide mask mandate was lifted.



Nearly quarter of Hoosiers 16 and up vaccinated for COVID-19



State health officials say nearly a quarter of Indiana residents age 16 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Indiana Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard showed Wednesday that a total of 1,291,190 Hoosiers - or 23.7% of Indiana's residents who are at least 16 - have been fully vaccinated.

Another 1,827,696 first doses of vaccine have been administered statewide. State officials made all state residents age 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on March 31.

People fully vaccinated have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

IN Gov. Holcomb announced the opening of a mass COVID vaccination site Tuesday in Gary.



Notre Dame to require COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall



The University of Notre Dame says it will require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for this year's fall semester.

University officials notified the campus community of the requirement in a letter Wednesday. It says it will accommodate documented medical or religious exemptions to vaccinations.

The announcement came in advance of Notre Dame opening a clinic Thursday to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose vaccine.

Notre Dame officials encouraged students to be vaccinated at the clinic in the coming weeks.

Spokesmen for Indiana University and Purdue University said neither institution is requiring the vaccine yet.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
