Indiana COVID-19 Update: Nearly 25% of Hoosiers 16+ vaccinated as IN reports 1,397 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,397 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths on Thursday.Overall, 12,710 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 694,836 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.6%. Health officials say there have been more than 9 million tests administered.State health officials say nearly a quarter of Indiana residents age 16 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.The Indiana Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard showed Wednesday that a total of 1,291,190 Hoosiers - or 23.7% of Indiana's residents who are at least 16 - have been fully vaccinated.Another 1,827,696 first doses of vaccine have been administered statewide. State officials made all state residents age 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on March 31.People fully vaccinated have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.The University of Notre Dame says it will require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for this year's fall semester.University officials notified the campus community of the requirement in a letter Wednesday. It says it will accommodate documented medical or religious exemptions to vaccinations.The announcement came in advance of Notre Dame opening a clinic Thursday to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose vaccine.Notre Dame officials encouraged students to be vaccinated at the clinic in the coming weeks.Spokesmen for Indiana University and Purdue University said neither institution is requiring the vaccine yet.