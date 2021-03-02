New Aurora COVID vaccine site focused on getting Black community vaccinated

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor Pritzker will join Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Black leaders to open up a mass vaccination site Tuesday to put a focus on getting the vaccine to the Black community.The Cathedral of Grace St. John AME Church, an historic Black church founded in 1862, will become the Chicago-area's latest mass vaccination site. More than 750 people have already signed up to receive their first dose Tuesday.Aurora's mayor worked with the Black Vax Aurora group to launch the effort, with the goal of ensuring Black residents have access to the vaccine, particularly in the city's two largest counties of Kane and DuPage.According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, only 2.8% of Kane County's approximate 88,000 vaccines have been distributed to the Black community. The number is even lower in DuPage County, with just 2.3% of its roughly 190,000 distributed vaccines.The vaccine will be available for qualified Black residents in CDC Groups 1A, 1B and 1B+. That includes people 65 and older, healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and those with a variety of medical conditions, including diabetes, obesity and cancer.Dr. Anthony Fauci, on the urgency of vaccinating communities of color, said, "Since minority populations, particularly brown and Black people, clearly have a greater risk of getting infected and a greater risk of serious disease, we have got to get the vaccines to them in an equitable manner."A similar event is being organized for Aurora's Latinx community as well, details on that event will be released later Tuesday.