New coronavirus testing site opens in Chicago's Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new coronavirus testing site that opened in Little Village will treat all residents regardless of immigration status and offer bilingual staff for Spanish speakers.Howard Brown Health is now accepting patients at its new COVID-19 screening location at Project Vida, 2659 S. Kedvale Ave, Illinois Sen. Celina Villanueva announced Wednesday."The systemic health disparities my community faces have existed since well before this pandemic, but are now on display for everyone to see," Villanueva said. "I am grateful that the state is increasing testing availability in the communities hardest hit by coronavirus. Everyone deserves access to quality health care, regardless of their ZIP code."The site will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as Saturday from 10 am. to 3 p.m.Patients are encouraged to contact the center in advance by calling 773-388-1600.2659 S. Kedvale Ave.Chicago, IL 60623773-388-1600Howard Brown Health has also set up COVID-19 screening locations at its clinics in Chicago's Englewood, Hyde Park, Lakeview, Rogers Park, and Uptown neighborhoods.1525 E. 55th St.Chicago, IL 60637773-388-1600641 W. 63rd St.Chicago, IL 60621773-388-16006500 N. Clark St.Chicago, IL 60626773-388-16003245 N. Halsted St.Chicago, IL 60657773-388-16004025 N. Sheridan Rd.Chicago, IL 60613773-388-1600