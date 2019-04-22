Health & Fitness

New device to treat ADHD without drugs while kids sleep

FDA approves medical device to treat ADHD in children

LOS ANGELES, California -- The FDA has approved a new medical device to help treat ADHD in children.

The authorization was granted to the life sciences company NeuroSigma based in Los Angeles.

The device is designed for kids ages 7 to 12 who are not taking a prescription for the disorder.

Children wear a small adhesive patch while they sleep. It then delivers a low-level electrical pulse to parts of the brain responsible for ADHD symptoms.

It's called the Monarch external Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (eTNS) System.

The device is not currently covered by insurance and could cost just over $1,000.
