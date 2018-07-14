HEALTH

New drug Vyzulta on the market to treat glaucoma

Glaucoma starts slowly but if left untreated can cause blindness. Now a new medication is on the market and doctors say it's making a dramatic difference. (WLS)

Ivanhoe News Service
It's a vision-robbing disease that affects up to 30 million Americans. Glaucoma starts slowly but if left untreated can cause blindness. Now a new medication is on the market and doctors say it's making a dramatic difference.

Ryan Hilliker was born with a rare disorder called Sturge-Weber syndrome.

Hilliker shared, "I came out I was half red so there was a little bit of shock there."

In addition to the trademark port-wine stain, Hilliker was diagnosed with glaucoma in his right eye.

"The bottom 50 percent of the eye is just darkness; its blindness," he said.

Nathan Klein, O.D., said, "Glaucoma is an eye disease; it's typically when the pressure in the person's eye gets too high."

Now for the first time in 20 years there's something new on the market. It's called Vyzulta by Bausch and Lomb. Doctors say it works by using two pathways to increase the drainage of fluid in the eye.

Klein said, "This is causing the pressure to come way down and stay way down."

Doctors say one drop of Vyzulta a day is showing a dramatic difference.

"We saw an additional 20 percent decrease in pressure after a week and a half," Klein continued.

When Michael Sibble was diagnosed with glaucoma it kept him up at night.

"Being blind and can't see my kids, I didn't sleep for like a month," Sibble told Ivanhoe.

But since taking Vyzulta his eye pressure went from 17, near the high end of a normal range, to just 13, which is considered normal. Hilliker also saw a dramatic drop in just days.

Hilliker said, "With Vyzulta, the difference was in a five day period a massive drop in pressure from 23 to 14."

Saving his sight so he too can watch his kids grow up.

Vyzulta was just approved by the FDA. Some drug store chains are offering a special deal through the Vyzulta website. If you have insurance, a two-month supply will cost about 30 dollars. Without insurance it's about $70 for a two month supply.

