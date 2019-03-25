New hair salon, J & Co Hair Studio, now open in Bucktown

A new hair salon and waxing spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 1653 N. Western Ave. in Bucktown, the fresh arrival is called J & CO Hair Studio.
Courtesy of owners Jessica and Kaylan, this boutique salon offers relaxing vibes and cut, color and style services to keep your tresses healthy and update your look. You'll find options like full and partial highlights, balayage, color correction and bang trims. And, if you've got a special occasion, book an appointment for an updo or blowout.
With a five-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp so far, J & CO Hair Studio has already made a good impression.
Carli P. , who reviewed the new spot on March 21, wrote, "Whether you are looking for a simple cut or to change your entire look, Jess will get it done! She has given me everything from a Brazilian blowout to a perfectly painted balayage and the experiences were phenomenal."
Yelper Sabrina S. added, "Kaylan has been doing my hair for years, and I've literally never been disappointed. She does the most amazing blonde balayage, and I get so many compliments on my hair following a visit!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. J & CO Hair Studio is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
