health care

New Harvey center fights racial disparities in Black women's health care from pregnancy on

By and Marissa N. Isang
HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Racial inequality often begins before birth. The rate of maternal mortality for Black women is six times higher than other races here in Chicago. While the problem has been well-documented, solutions have been elusive.

A facility in Harvey is focused on protecting Black women and their babies, and ABC7 Chicago got an exclusive look inside.

"So what we've realized, historically, over the years, is that African American women have not really been at the forefront when it comes to maternity issues," said Dr. Lisa Green, CEO and co-founder of Family Christian Health Center.

RELATED: Black maternal mortality rate 6 times higher than other women's in Chicago, Harvey doctor says

Dr. Green is working to change that with a brand new maternal wellness center in south suburban Harvey. The center is focused on providing complete care for Black women and children.

"The first thing we have to do is acknowledge that they exist. Right, that's the first thing we have to acknowledge, that when women come in, that there are challenges that are pre conditioned, before they come to the door," Green said. "The second thing that we have to do is listen."

"Our demographic we need it more than anyone right now," said Shanice Williams, patient and coordinator for Healthy Baby Network. "Harvey, as you know, is a poverty stricken community. We don't have access to resources, and being able to bring the state of the art technology as well as physicians right here in our back yard is what this community needs to help reduce some of the maternal mortality."

Williams is a mother of two. Both she and her sons were cared for by physicians at the Family Christian Health Center. Williams welcomed her second son Enzo two months ago and said the educational resources and her connection with her doctors made all the difference.

"Finding somebody who can understand me, and understand some of the things that go through, understand some of our fears and who will be able to listen to me and understand what's needed as a patient," she said.

"Black women that are taken care of by other Black health care professionals have better outcomes," said Dr. Green. "And so our goal here is not just for women that are pregnant, but is even that pre-pregnancy state, right, women that are, you know, trying to talk about family planning, you know, things like that. Then we will have women here that can get prenatal care."

The care continues well after babies, seeing women through menopause and beyond; the kind of care Green says Black women need and deserve.

"I'm so excited, right, and so I'm trying not to be emotional," she said. "The fact that the community has trusted us for 20 years to go from point A to point B and now to have this opportunity to really create an ecosystem that allows women to have a successful pregnancy."

February was a soft launch to get care underway. The complete opening will come in April.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharveypregnancyblack history monthhealth carerace in americadoctorswomen
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH CARE
Local health care workers get experience of a lifetime at Super Bowl LV
Father of modern Leukemia therapy dies of COVID-19 at 93
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
Biden opens sign-up window for uninsured in time of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodycam video shows chaos after Bloomingdale hotel shooting
Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off Milwaukee ramp
Former CTU president Karen Lewis dies at 67
Sisters in Cinema to open Media Arts Center in South Shore
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Greater Chicago Food Depository expands food access with $2.6M in grants
Pappi's combines pizza and salad into Pizzalad
Show More
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Off-duty officer in critical condition after shooting
Chicago Weather: Frigid cold with snow
Grandfather gets probation for toddler's cruise ship death
CPS calls latest CTU proposal a 'victory' despite no official deal
More TOP STORIES News