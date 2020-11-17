coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: New IL restrictions announced as state reports 12,601 new coronavirus cases, 97 deaths : LIVE UPDATE

All of Illinois moves into Tier 3 Mitigation Friday at 12:01 a.m.
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced new COVID-19 restrictions as public health officials reported 12,601 new COVID-19 confirmed and probable cases, and 97 deaths Monday.

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 597,849, with a total of 10,875 deaths.

The new Tier 3 restrictions aim to limit gatherings and encourage residents to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"Tier 3 boils down to this: if you don't need to do it, don't," Pritzker said.

The entire state enters Tier 3 mitigation Friday at 12:01 a.m.

The new Tier 3 restrictions close gaming and casinos, theaters, banquet halls and event spaces, cultural institutions like museums, prohibit indoor fitness classes, and call on all workplaces to have as many employees work from home as possible.

RELATED: Where to find COVID-19 testing in Chicago area

Click here to read the complete set of Tier 3 Mitigations for all businesses in Illinois.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 94,205 tests. In total there have been 9,255,658 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker discusses concerning trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations


EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Pritzker discusses his concerns over the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations during his daily briefing on November 16, 2020.



The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 10-16, is 14.5%.

As of Monday night, 5,887 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,158 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 545 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Myths about COVID-19 busted: Masks, indoor transmission, cold weather, and more



The deaths reported Tuesday include:

- Bureau County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Cass County: 1 female 80s
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s
- Greene County: 1 female 80s
- Hancock County: 1 male 80s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s

- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Logan County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Morgan County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 2 males 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 60s
- Wayne County: 1 female 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

WATCH: Testing demand grows, and testing supplies run out


EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of people are getting COVID-19 tests each day, and as demand grow, testing sites around Illinois are running out of materials to perform the tests quicker and quicker.



Free COVID-19 testing will be available at the following mobile sites, regardless of symptoms, insurance or immigration status:

COOK COUNTY:
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Calumet Township Community Center, 12633 Ashland Ave., Calumet Park

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bennett Day, 955 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

  • 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Metropolitan Family Services - Belmont-Cragin, 3249 N Central, Chicago

  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Believe in Thine Heart Ministries, 6000 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Ping Tom Park, 300 W. 19th Street, Chicago

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Affordable Recovery Home Campus, 13636 S. Western, Blue Island

  • 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Alpha Temple Baptist Church, 6701 S. Emerald Ave., Chicago

    • DEKALB COUNTY
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, NIU Anderson Hall Parking Lot, 520 Garden RD. DeKalb


    • DUPAGE COUNTY

  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton, Glendale Heights

  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at West Chicago Metra Lot, 508 W. Main St.

  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hanover Township Senior Center, 240 Illinois Route 59, Bartlett.


    • GRUNDY COUNTY
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Minooka Community High School - Central, 301 S. Wabena Ave., Minooka


    • KANKAKEE COUNTY
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee

    • LAKE COUNTY
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Round Lake High School, 800 High School Drive, Round Lake

    • MCHENRY COUNTY
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 1100 N. Division St., Harvard

    • WILL COUNTY
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday at Joliet Park District, 3000 W. Jefferson, Joliet


    • Additionally, the Will County Health Department's Community Health Center has COVID-19 testing Tuesday and Thursday this week at the Lewis University by the fieldhouse at 1 University Pkwy in Romeoville from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessillinoiswill countykankakee countyjolietcoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
    Hospitals strained as IL reports 11,632 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths
    As COVID-19 vaccine nears, demand for diversity grows
    Rep. Cheri Bustos self-isolates after positive COVID-19 test
    Arne Duncan, family battling COVID-19
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Theo Epstein stepping down from role with Cubs
    Amber alert canceled, boy reunited with family
    Boy, 5, shot in head while playing on iPad inside Roseland home
    3 states moved to orange category in Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order
    Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks turkey giveaway
    Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offense
    Shedd Aquarium closes through end of year
    Show More
    Twitter launches Fleets, temporary posts that disappear
    Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
    Longtime Chicago OEMC employee dies from COVID-19
    Amazon opens online pharmacy
    Chicago Weather: Sunny, chilly Tuesday
    More TOP STORIES News