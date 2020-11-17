Illinois COVID-19: New IL restrictions announced as state reports 12,601 new coronavirus cases, 97 deaths : LIVE UPDATE

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 597,849, with a total of 10,875 deaths.
The new Tier 3 restrictions aim to limit gatherings and encourage residents to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus.
"Tier 3 boils down to this: if you don't need to do it, don't," Pritzker said.
The entire state enters Tier 3 mitigation Friday at 12:01 a.m.
The new Tier 3 restrictions close gaming and casinos, theaters, banquet halls and event spaces, cultural institutions like museums, prohibit indoor fitness classes, and call on all workplaces to have as many employees work from home as possible.
RELATED: Where to find COVID-19 testing in Chicago area
Click here to read the complete set of Tier 3 Mitigations for all businesses in Illinois.
Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 94,205 tests. In total there have been 9,255,658 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.
WATCH: Gov. Pritzker discusses concerning trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 10-16, is 14.5%.
As of Monday night, 5,887 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,158 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 545 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
RELATED: Myths about COVID-19 busted: Masks, indoor transmission, cold weather, and more
The deaths reported Tuesday include:
- Bureau County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Cass County: 1 female 80s
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s
- Greene County: 1 female 80s
- Hancock County: 1 male 80s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Logan County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Morgan County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 2 males 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 60s
- Wayne County: 1 female 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
WATCH: Testing demand grows, and testing supplies run out
Free COVID-19 testing will be available at the following mobile sites, regardless of symptoms, insurance or immigration status:
COOK COUNTY:
DEKALB COUNTY
DUPAGE COUNTY
GRUNDY COUNTY
KANKAKEE COUNTY
LAKE COUNTY
MCHENRY COUNTY
WILL COUNTY
Additionally, the Will County Health Department's Community Health Center has COVID-19 testing Tuesday and Thursday this week at the Lewis University by the fieldhouse at 1 University Pkwy in Romeoville from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.