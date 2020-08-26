COVID-19 Illinois: New IL mask mandate for restaurant, bar patrons takes effect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6388152" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor JB Pritzker announces a new statewide policy requiring all bar and restaurant patrons to wear maska when interactinv with employees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new face mask mandate for restaurant and bar patrons in Illinois is now in effect Wednesday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.If you want to eat at a restaurant in Illinois like Lady Gregory, you must wear a mask when the wait staff or other employees come to your table, even if you're sitting outdoors.Governor JB Pritzker said it's to further protect front line hospitality workers."Illinois residents continue to take important steps to protect the safety of our loved ones and neighbors. However, due to a recent uptick in cases, we must take additional precautionary steps when we are out in public," Pritzker said. "Based on conversations and input from industry and business leaders, the State of Illinois is implementing updated guidelines which will allow restaurants and bars across the state to stay open while helping protect the health and safety of patrons and staff."The new mask rule starts also applies to customers picking up take-out orders.Officials said all masks must be worn properly, which means over the nose and mouth.For months, bar and restaurant patrons, have been allowed to remove their face coverings once seated at their table.Starting Wednesday morning across all of Illinois, customers must put on their masks while interacting with wait staff and other employees including when orders are taken and food is being served inside or outside.The new rule not sitting well with some."That seems ridiculous. People are just trying to enjoy their meals," said Chris Gambino, restaurant patron. "Let's try to help our restaurants and all the small businesses."However, other restaurant patrons think it's a good idea and the more precautions the better since hospitality workers are at a higher risk level."I think it's a good idea. The more precaution, the better," said Lynn Wunner, restaurant patron. "I think we're all feeling for servers. They're in a different level of risk, so yes, we're protecting them also."This comes as the state announces 1,680 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths on Tuesday.The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 223,470 cases and 7,917 deaths Monday.Within the past 24 hours, Illinois laboratories reported 40,859 specimens for a total of 3,781,050.The statewide positivity rate for the period of Aug. 18 - 24 stands at 4.1%.As of Monday night, 1,549 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.New mitigation efforts in Will and Kankakee counties, known as Illinois' Region 7, are now in effect.The new restrictions mean indoor service at bars and restaurants will be banned, reservations at both bars and restaurants will be required, and outdoor service must end at 11 p.m.Social gatherings must be limited to 25 people, party buses are not allowed, and gaming and casinos must close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and must follow the same mitigation rules as bars and restaurants if applicable."This is a red alert for everyone who works and lives here and it demands a renewed effort to slow the spread of COVID-19," Governor Pritzker said.