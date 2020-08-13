New Jersey woman gives birth to quadruplets in Phoenix hospital

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, New Jersey -- A New Jersey couple recently welcomed quadruplets at a hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. The first-time parents say the family has been 10 years in the making.
The Stepenoskys welcomed three baby girls and a baby boy - Caitlin, Addison, Emilia, and Elliott - on June 16.
"It's a little overwhelming with four, but I'm really excited to get them back home," said Jennifer Stepenosky.
Back in January, after trying fertility treatments for several years, the couple learned they were pregnant with five babies.
"After finding out we were going to have a high-order multiple pregnancy in early January, we knew this wasn't a normal pregnancy," said Stepenosky. "It's high risk, and there is a lot more at stake since we would need more care to make sure the babies and myself were safe."
After losing one at 16 weeks, they sought out John Elliott, a renowned perinatologist, who has delivered more than 100 quadruplets.
"Having that comfort and being able to truly trust our physician made all the difference to us," said Stepenosky. "Everything shut down in New Jersey so we hadn't seen our family the whole pregnancy."
The babies were born at 27 weeks and 3 days and spent the past two months at the NICU in Phoenix. On Wednesday, via medical transport, they made the journey back closer to home.
Now, they are at Nemours duPont Hospital for Children, in Wilmington.
Mom and Dad also back home in New Jersey and are excited to finally introduce the babies to the family.
"We have four different individuals who have four different personalities already, so I'm just looking forward to riding that roller coaster," says Nicholas Stepenosky.
The couple has been posting more about their journey and updates on the babies on social media.
