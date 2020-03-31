Coronavirus California

Coronavirus pandemic: New model predicts when deaths, hospitalizations will peak in California

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- A new model from a University of Washington medical research group predicts when the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic will reach its climax in each state.

In California, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates that day will come around April 25.

The model suggests the state will see 100 deaths related to COVID-19 every day starting on April 25, before the death rate slowly starts to decline at the beginning of May.

The model also projects the number of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators that will be needed to treat the novel coronavirus. IHME predicts that at "peak resource use," currently projected for April 26, California hospitals will need 10,468 beds, 1,564 ICU beds and 1,252 ventilators. If those projections turn out to be correct, California will not have any shortage of hospital beds. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on California companies to make new and refurbish old ventilators to keep up with projected demand.

The situation is much more dire in New York, predicts IHME. The model suggest New York state will reach its peak death rate in just 10 days, hitting nearly 800 deaths per day starting April 10. According to the research group, New York will far surpass its hospital bed and ICU bed capacity.

See the full projections from IHME here. The model was most recently updated Monday morning, and will continue to be adjusted based on real-time data.



