HEALTH & FITNESS

New mom tests positive for opiates after eating poppy seed bagel

EMBED </>More Videos

New mom tested positive for drugs after eating bagel before giving birth

TOWSON, Maryland --
A Maryland woman has discovered that eating a poppy seed bagel before giving birth carries serious consequences.

Elizabeth Eden told WBAL-TV in Baltimore she was in labor in April when a doctor told her she had tested positive for opiates and she had been reported to the state. The test result meant Eden's daughter had to stay in the hospital for five days while her mother was assigned a case worker.

Eden said she had learned in a school health class that eating poppy seeds could cause a false positive.

After acknowledging the bagel defense, the case worker closed Eden's file.

The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment writes that until food manufacturers reduce morphine levels in poppy seeds, it advises against excessive consumption, particularly during pregnancy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbabypregnancypregnant womanu.s. & worlddrugsMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
New bionic prosthesis can restore sense of touch
'Fact or Fiction' with Dr. J and Dr. I
Stranger donates kidney to fellow veteran
River North gets a new fitness center: Studio 350 LifeStart Wellness
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Fuller Park
Ivanka Trump to promote worker training in Illinois
Back 2 School Illinois holding school supplies giveaway
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Does everything Javier Baez brings add up to an MVP?
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
2 police officers ambushed, shot in New Jersey
More News