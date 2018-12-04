HEALTH & FITNESS

New nail salon To Magic Nails opens its doors

Photo: To Magic Nails/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called To Magic Nails, the fresh arrival is located at 1255 S. State St.

The salon offers manicures, pedicures and waxing. Its manicures include regular, acrylic, dipping powder and liquid gel. The salon also does party events.

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, To Magic Nails is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Dana A., who was among the first to review it on Nov. 5, said,"Went in for a no chip mani and pedi--it was very efficient and my nails look great. Would recommend this place to anyone and will definitely be back!"

Yelper Mysockisslipping _. added, "They were very professional, polite, and efficient. The place itself is clean and modern."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. To Magic Nails is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineChicago
HEALTH & FITNESS
Young women battling breast cancer face a number of concerns
Carbon monoxide sickens 24 customers at Red Robin in Orland Park
Fighting Ovarian Cancer: HIPEC Procedure Improves Late Stage Survival
Sterigenics lawsuit goes to court Thursday, EPA holds packed forum in Willowbrook
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
American Airlines says video shows woman in wheelchair not abandoned at O'Hare
Man jumps from second floor to escape home invasion on West Side
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Extra-alarm fire breaks out at egg farm in Grant Park, Ill.
Video: Man beaten into coma during vicious NYC robbery
Baby's ashes stolen from Texas home
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Show More
Missing Florida woman's family to ID body found in Costa Rica
Horrific abuse allegations revealed in boy's torture, murder
9-year-old gets town to end ban on snowball fights
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
Geneva teachers on strike after contract negotiations break down
More News