New nail salon To Magic Nails opens its doors

A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called To Magic Nails, the fresh arrival is located at 1255 S. State St.
The salon offers manicures, pedicures and waxing. Its manicures include regular, acrylic, dipping powder and liquid gel. The salon also does party events.
With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, To Magic Nails is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Dana A., who was among the first to review it on Nov. 5, said,"Went in for a no chip mani and pedi--it was very efficient and my nails look great. Would recommend this place to anyone and will definitely be back!"
Yelper Mysockisslipping _. added, "They were very professional, polite, and efficient. The place itself is clean and modern."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. To Magic Nails is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
