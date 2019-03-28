Health & Fitness

New optometrist spot, Pearle Vision, now open in Ravenswood

Photo: Jonny uptown I./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new optometrist spot, offering eyewear, opticians and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 4814 N. Clark St., Unit B in Ravenswood, the new arrival is called Pearle Vision.

With 400 locally owned and operated stores, Pearle Vision promises "an unmatched commitment to care from the exam room to the retail floor," proclaims it website.

Whether you need an eye exam, stylish frames that fit your look or a new set of contact lenses, Yelpers rave about the personal service at this Andersonville store. Choose from a solid selection of prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses from a variety of designers, including Bebe, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani and more.

Pearle Vision has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Kate H. wrote, "Liz helped me pick out the perfect frame! I've never worn glasses and she made the process very easy."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Pearle Vision is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
