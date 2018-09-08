Bulging veins are often a sign of aging.
Most procedures to remove them are temporary, using fillers or fat to disguise the veins rather than eliminating them.
Vascular surgeon Gabriel Goren has developed a new technique to painlessly and permanently remove the veins. Goren said bruising and swelling are the only side effects, and they dissipate quickly.
If you would like more information, check out the medical breakthroughs on the web at www.ivanhoe.com.
New procedure removes bulging hand veins permanently
