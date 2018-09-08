HEALTH

New procedure removes bulging hand veins permanently

EMBED </>More Videos

One doctor is removing bulging hand veins with a painless procedure.

Ivanhoe News Service
Bulging veins are often a sign of aging.

Most procedures to remove them are temporary, using fillers or fat to disguise the veins rather than eliminating them.

Vascular surgeon Gabriel Goren has developed a new technique to painlessly and permanently remove the veins. Goren said bruising and swelling are the only side effects, and they dissipate quickly.

If you would like more information, check out the medical breakthroughs on the web at www.ivanhoe.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancer
HEALTH
U.S. Navy corpsmen train for trauma at Stroger Hospital
Study: Bins at TSA checkpoint are the germiest thing in an airport
Kids should get flu shot before Halloween, doctors say
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand penalized for 'unsubstantiated claims'
Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago
More health
HEALTH & FITNESS
New sneaker at Lori's Shoes to benefit ALS organizations
Video shows bed bug infestation in Philadelphia bus seat
Woman says taking selfies saved her life
Study: Bins at TSA checkpoint are the germiest thing in an airport
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man swept from shore into Lake Michigan by wave dies
Steve Dolinsky names his top 3 Chicago pizza joints
Aurora man receives 68-year prison sentence for child sex crimes
Archer Heights suspect orders takeout, robs delivery drivers
Police: Fast food worker assaulted woman with hot grease
Sherman and Tingle's weekend picks for suburban dads
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
St. Charles police investigate man's death as possible hit-and-run
Show More
Sials Purnell College Expo to give information on HBCUs
Man fatally shot by police officer mourned from Texas to St. Lucia
Wildfire keeps key California highway closed through weekend
Trump wants Justice to help find 'resistance' writer
Chew On This: Flower Flat
More News