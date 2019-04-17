New River North nail salon Top Coat Nail Spa opens its doors

A new nail salon and waxing spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Top Coat Nail Spa, the new addition is located at 507 N. Lasalle Drive in River North.
Sit back and relax as you get pampered at Top Coat Nail Spa. The new spot offers manicures, pedicures, waxing and more.
With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the new nail salon has been warmly received by patrons.
Amy H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 8, wrote, "I got my nails done three days ago so I can't speak to how long this manicure will last yet, but Helen did a great job. She was very meticulous. This place is very clean and feels luxurious for a nail salon."
And Megan B. wrote, "I loved my experience here! My nail tech was great, the facility is new, there were plenty of color options and the prices were great! I got a mani/pedi and I highly recommend!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Top Coat Nail Spa is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
---
