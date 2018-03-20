HEALTH & FITNESS

New study finds Alzheimer's-related deaths on the rise

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A study released Monday found that Alzheimer's-related deaths have more than doubled since 2000, and are only expected to rise.

Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report said that while other major causes of death, such as heart disease, have decreased, Alzheimer's-related deaths are only expected to increase as the disease is currently the only top 10 cause of death that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed.

The report by the Chicago-based Alzheimer's Association estimates that 5.5 million Americans age 65 and older are now living with the disease, 220,000 of them in Illinois alone. Alzheimer's-related deaths increased nationally by 123 percent from 2000 - 2015. By 2025, the organization expects an 18 percent increase in Illinois and an increase of nearly 29 percent nationally.

The disease's increasing prevalence has a major economic impact too. The study found that the average projected cost of health and long-term care for an individual with Alzheimer's can range from $360,000 - $424,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthAlzheimer's DiseasealzheimersLoopIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News