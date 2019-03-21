Health & Fitness

New study shows extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk

A new study has uncovered a correlation between hot tea and cancer.

Researchers found that tea drinkers who liked their beverage to be warmer than 140 degrees Fahrenheit and drank more than two large cups a day have a 90 percent greater risk of esophageal cancer when compared to those who drank less tea at cooler temperatures.

Previous research had already found a link between drinking hot tea and esophageal cancer, but this study published Wednesday, in the International Journal of Cancer, is the first to pinpoint a specific temperature.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more them 13,000 new cases of esophageal cancer will be diagnosed in men and nearly 4,000 new cases in women in the United States in 2019.
