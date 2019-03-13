New technology at Lurie Children's helps moms connect to NICU babies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanks to new wireless monitoring sensors at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, a mother can now hold her 10-month-old son.
Asher is a patient in Lurie's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. His mom, Amanda, has been waiting a long time to hold him.
The new technology is the result of a collaboration between a team of researchers at Northwestern University and physicians at Lurie.
With their parents' permission, 90 babies have already participated in the study, which has been underway for the last two years.
