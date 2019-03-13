New technology at Lurie Children's helps moms connect to NICU babies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanks to new wireless monitoring sensors at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, a mother can now hold her 10-month-old son.Asher is a patient in Lurie's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. His mom, Amanda, has been waiting a long time to hold him.The new technology is the result of a collaboration between a team of researchers at Northwestern University and physicians at Lurie.With their parents' permission, 90 babies have already participated in the study, which has been underway for the last two years.