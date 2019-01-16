New Year, New You: Clearing out the old, regenerating new skin

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Erickson Cosmetic Dermatology, Laser and Medspa.
Dr. Quenby Erickson is a board certified dermatologist who spent 8 years in the U.S. Air Force. While on duty, she served as chief of dermatology services and was the associate chief of the medical staff.
She is now the founder and head of the Erickson Cosmetic Dermatology, Laser and Medspa in downtown Chicago, offering you the latest in cosmetic advancements in a luxe atmosphere.
For more information, visit: http://ericksondermatology.com/
Dr Erickson stopped by WCL to tell us all about the latest non-invasive ways to rejuvenate your skin for the New Year!
HALO by SCITON
Here's a cool treatment from Sciton called HALO. It targets lots of skin concerns you might have. HALO is a dual wavelength laser that targets both the upper layer of the skin and the deeper layers so not only are your treating visible issues like enlarged pores, fine lines and wrinkles and dull or uneven tone, but you're also getting in deep to stimulate collagen production for better volume and firmness. When you're done, you'll have what they call "The Halo Glow."
Silhouette InstaLift
Silhouette InstaLift is a cool dual-action cosmetic rejuvenation device that's minimally invasive. Using innovative micro-suspension technology, MST, we can instantly lift aging skin in the mid-face area and gradually renew the body's natural collagen for a visibly more youthful appearance. The FDA approved procedure takes only 45 minutes and requires minimal downtime for results that last up to 2 full years.
Silhouette InstaLift delivers an immediate lift and gradually restores lost facial volume of the mid face by triggering your own natural collagen production for a more youthful appearance that continues to improve over 6 months.
Only Silhouette InstaLift uses absorbable cones to instantly lift aging skin in the mid-face area.
ALASTIN Skincare Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex Technology
-Used before and after rejuvenating procedures like laser resurfacing to prepare the skin, support healing, and optimize the outcome.
-This product works with the skin's natural regeneration process and assists in improving the skin's appearance. It can be applied immediately post-procedure for faster recovery and healthier looking skin.
-Enhances healthy skin by helping to clear damage and debris in the extracellular matrix.
-Helps support the skin's natural ability to produce new, healthy elastin and collagen.
-High antioxidant activity is designed to calm the skin and reduce the appearance of redness.
For more information, visit: www.alastin.com
Everyone in the studio audience went home with a $100 gift card to Erickson Cosmetic Dermatology, Laser and Medspa and ALASTIN Gentle Cleanser!
Related Topics:
healthWindy City LIVE
healthWindy City LIVE