HEALTH & FITNESS

New yoga spot Yoggic now open in Lakeview

Photo: Yoggic/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new yoga studio has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 3110 N. Sheffield Ave. in Lakeview, the fresh arrival is called Yoggic.

Founders Gerard Sanchez and Jesus Villanueva left corporate careers to establish Yoggic with the belief that "everyone and anyone should have access to the power of yoga," the studio explains on its website.

The studio offers classes for all levels, including Journey into Power, a heated, hourlong vinyasa class; the tranquil and candlelit Power Detox; and Power Beats, its signature power flow class. Check here for membership and pricing information.

Yoggic has received three reviews on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Vanessa R., who reviewed it on Aug. 7, wrote, "One word to describe this place, the owners, the studio, the practice and everything else: Amazing! Keep it up guys!"

And Yelper Frank William S. added, "I highly recommend practicing here. The owners and instructors always make me feel welcomed and the instructors will elevate your practice."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Yoggic is open from 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineChicago
HEALTH & FITNESS
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Aretha Franklin reportedly gravely ill, surrounded by loved ones in Detroit
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
Cancer patient regains ability to walk, raises awareness for pervasive disease
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man robbed after entering wrong ride-share vehicle in River North
7 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Man wounded in shooting outside Hilton Hotel in South Loop
Woman hospitalized after barricading herself in room with daughter in Lawndale, police say
Shots fired at, by Chicago police in Fernwood
Minn. deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
Show More
Pepper spray used in Gold Coast store robbery
Chicago woman, 22, shot to death at Skokie hotel
AccuWeather: Sunny and hot on Monday with temps reaching 90 degrees
Bote's grand slam in 9th lifts Cubs over Nationals 4-3
1 dead, 2 injured in 3 related weekend shootings in Harvey, police say
More News