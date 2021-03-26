Health & Fitness

New Zealand approves paid leave after miscarriage and encourages the world to follow

New Zealand will become one of the world's only countries to offer paid bereavement leave for workers who suffer a miscarriage, after lawmakers unanimously approved the motion on Wednesday.

Employees in the country will be entitled to three days' leave after a miscarriage under the law, which is set to gain royal assent after passing its final stage in parliament.

Ginny Andersen, the Labour MP who introduced the bill, said it would make New Zealand only the second country to provide such a benefit to her knowledge. India allows women six weeks of leave after a miscarriage.

"I can only hope that while we may be one of the first, we will not be one of the last, and that other countries will also begin to legislate for a compassionate and fair leave system that recognizes the pain and the grief that comes from miscarriage and stillbirth," she said in parliament during the final reading of the bill.

New Zealand -- the first self-governing country to allow women to vote, in 1893 -- has passed a number of laws in recent years that have been hailed by women's rights groups, including moves to reduce the impact of period poverty.

MORE | Period poverty - What it is and what these 2 women are doing to help
EMBED More News Videos

Around the world there are millions who don't have access to pads, tampons or other period products. It's called "period poverty."


The latest move comes more than a year after the country decriminalized abortion, reversing a stance that had made it an outlier among most of the developed world.

During the bill's reading on Wednesday evening, Andersen acknowledged that many employers already provide leave for employees who have suffered a miscarriage. But she said "there are some who are making employees use up their sick leave at a time when they are dealing with extreme loss, and that is callous and that is wrong."

And she suggested that the new law would help remove stigma that surrounds miscarriage.

"I hope that this bill will go some way in allowing women to feel more comfortable about talking about miscarriage and that they feel comfortable reaching out for support and for help in what is a huge physical and emotional loss," Andersen told lawmakers.
The bill passed without any dissent, and lawmakers who spoke in its final debate unanimously praised the contents of the legislation.

"Occasionally and not often enough, in my view, we come together as parliamentarians in a unified, dignified, respectful way to do the right thing," Scott Simpson, a member of the opposition, center-right National Party, said during the debate. "This is an example of such an occasion."

Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party commands a comfortable majority in New Zealand's parliament, and the leader has long made the advancement of women's rights one of her flagship policy objectives.



WATCH | Doctors, health advocates discuss women's health
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 hosted a Women's Health Town Hall on Thursday as part of Women's History Month.


The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessemploymentsocietysick leavepregnancywomen and healthhealth careu.s. & worldwomen's healthwomen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering
2 charged in deadly Bridgeview shooting outside Secretary of State facility
Chicago shooting in Brighton Park leaves CPD officer, security guard hurt; suspect killed: CPD
Austin dog abuse case concludes with woman pleading guilty, receiving 2 years probation
Man receives over 90,000 oily pennies as last paycheck
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Pictures of anti-Asian sign at Elmhurst dry cleaners resurface, protest planned
Show More
CPD officer retires before possible firing over involvement in police shooting investigation
Mother owns Culver's restaurant after 15 years of work in Matteson
1 hurt in Loop knife attack on Red Line: CPD
Bomb-making materials, body found in Streeterville high-rise: CPD
Chicago Weather: Breezy and cloudy Friday
More TOP STORIES News