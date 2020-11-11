Health & Fitness

Newborns don't appear to get severe COVID-19, study suggests

HOUSTON, Texas -- There is some relief for expectant parents with a new study finding it is extremely rare for newborns to get a severe case of COVID-19 in the hospital.

Researchers studied newborns who tested positive within a month of being born.

SEE ALSO: Woman gives birth to little girl 2 months after surviving COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

MIRACLE BABY: Hear from Esbeidy about her battle with coronavirus while she was pregnant, and how she's lucky she and her baby girl are alive.



Sixty-six newborns out of 10,000 births contracted the coronavirus. Of those who did, 28 had severe infections, while 88% of babies were out of the hospital by the end of the study.

Researchers say this evidence supports allowing mothers with COVID-19 to spend time with their newborns.

The study was published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health.

SEE ALSO: Kids can test positive for COVID-19 and antibodies simultaneously, study suggests
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmotherhoodbabiespregnancyu.s. & worldstudycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Tornado watch for Northern IL, thunderstorms move through
Chicago unveils new COVID-19 color-coded travel order
IL reports 12,623 new COVID-19 cases, total cases surpass 500K
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
Nearly 40 guns stolen from Winthrop Harbor store, police say
Vatican leadership, including Pope John Paul II, knew about McCarrick abuse allegations
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
Show More
IL COVID-19 contact tracing trouble revealed in data investigation
Online dog buying scam costs Geneva woman hundreds of dollars
International observers see no fraud in US election
North suburban high schoolers return to classroom, while others go remote
WI reports worst day of pandemic yet, 7K plus cases, 66 deaths
More TOP STORIES News