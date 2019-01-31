HEALTH & FITNESS

Little Hats, Big Hearts: Babies help raise awareness about congenital heart defects

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of babies born across the country during the month of February receive reds hats courtesy of the American Heart Association's "Little Hats, Big Hearts" program.

OAK LAWN, Ill. --
Thousands of babies born across the country during the month of February receive reds hats courtesy of the American Heart Association's "Little Hats, Big Hearts" program.

Heart association staff will deliver the tiny handmade hats to Advocate Aurora Health hospitals this week. The hats were knitted or crocheted by more than 200 volunteers.

February is American Heart Month, and the week of Feb. 7-14 is Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week.

Heart disease remains the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S. and in Indiana, and congenital heart defects are the leading birth defect in newborns.

The heart association said about one in every 100 babies is born with a congenital heart defect each year, and 25 percent of those require invasive surgery within the first year.

The babies featured in the video above are patients at Advocate Children's Hospital in south suburban Oak Lawn. The Advocate Children's Heart Institute is one of the largest pediatric cardiovascular programs in the Midwest.

WLS contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbabyheart diseaseheart healthheart defectsu.s. & worldOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Cancer survivor meets stem-cell donor who saved her life
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Winnetka couple's loss inspires them to help others
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors here are skeptical
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Polar vortex brings record cold
What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people in Chicago
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack, pictures of possible persons of interest released
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Girl, 2, missing after mother found dead in Grand Crossing: police
Hell has frozen over
New Portillo's coming to Chicago
Cancer survivor meets stem-cell donor who saved her life
Show More
Disneyland: Man climbs off Space Mountain during ride, prompting closure
Mother surrenders newborn twins at fire station
DA: HIV positive man arrested for prostitution
More News