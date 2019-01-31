Thousands of babies born across the country during the month of February receive reds hats courtesy of the American Heart Association's "Little Hats, Big Hearts" program.Heart association staff will deliver the tiny handmade hats to Advocate Aurora Health hospitals this week. The hats were knitted or crocheted by more than 200 volunteers.February is American Heart Month, and the week of Feb. 7-14 is Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week.Heart disease remains the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S. and in Indiana, and congenital heart defects are the leading birth defect in newborns.The heart association said about one in every 100 babies is born with a congenital heart defect each year, and 25 percent of those require invasive surgery within the first year.The babies featured in the video above are patients at Advocate Children's Hospital in south suburban Oak Lawn. The Advocate Children's Heart Institute is one of the largest pediatric cardiovascular programs in the Midwest.