U.S. & WORLD

'I was robbed of my daughter': SD news anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death to raise awareness about opioid crisis

EMBED </>More Videos

KELO-TV anchor Angela Kennecke lost her 21-year-old daughter Emily to a fentanyl overdose in May. This week, she returned to the air to raise awareness about the opioid crisis and call for change. (Angela Kennecke)

Danny Clemens
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota --
A South Dakota news anchor is going public with the story of her own daughter's overdose death to reduce the stigma surrounding substance abuse.

Angela Kennecke, an anchor at KELO-TV in Sioux Falls, lost her daughter Emily to a fentanyl overdose on May 16. At the time of her death, Emily, a 21-year-old woman, had what would be considered six times a therapeutic dose of fentanyl for a large man in her system, an autopsy report found.

Kennecke wrote on KELO's website that she suspected her daughter was attracted to drug culture and knew something was "seriously wrong." The family was planning an intervention, and Emily was supposed to be checked into a treatment program just days after her death.

Kennecke remembered her daughter as "the most amazing kid in the world" who was intellectually and artistically gifted.

"As a mom, I have a hole in my heart that will always be there. It is never going to heal. I have other children that I love. I have a husband that I love. But nothing and nobody can replace the loss of my oldest child," Kennecke wrote.

"I was robbed of my daughter. I was simply robbed," she added.

After a leave of absence, Kennecke returned to the air this week to share her story with viewers and shed light on the opioid crisis.


"My only hope in the face of such devastating loss is that Emily's story, my family's personal tragedy, can be a catalyst for change," she said. "If 72,000 people were dying a year from any other cause, we would be uniting to end the suffering of so many families, so many mothers."

Kennecke has established Emily's Hope, a fund to offset the cost of treatment for those struggling with substance abuse at the Avera Addiction Care Center in Sioux Falls.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfentanylopioidsu.s. & worldfamilyparentingSouth Dakota
U.S. & WORLD
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
Police: Fast food worker assaulted woman with hot grease
Man fatally shot by police officer mourned from Texas to St. Lucia
Wildfire keeps key California highway closed through weekend
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
New procedure removes bulging hand veins permanently
New sneaker at Lori's Shoes to benefit ALS organizations
Video shows bed bug infestation in Philadelphia bus seat
Woman says taking selfies saved her life
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man swept from shore into Lake Michigan by wave dies
Steve Dolinsky names his top 3 Chicago pizza joints
Aurora man receives 68-year prison sentence for child sex crimes
Archer Heights suspect orders takeout, robs delivery drivers
Police: Fast food worker assaulted woman with hot grease
Sherman and Tingle's weekend picks for suburban dads
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
St. Charles police investigate man's death as possible hit-and-run
Show More
Sials Purnell College Expo to give information on HBCUs
Man fatally shot by police officer mourned from Texas to St. Lucia
Wildfire keeps key California highway closed through weekend
Chew On This: Flower Flat
More News