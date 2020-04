EMBED >More News Videos Before leading the city's response to COVID-19, Chicago's Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, was part of the CDC team that investigated a MERS outbreak in Saudi Arabia. Part 1.

Before leading the city's response to COVID-19, Chicago's Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, was part of the CDC team that investigated a MERS outbreak in Saudi Arabia.Dr. Arwady was also in western Africa during an Ebola outbreak in 2014.Now, Dr. Arwady is the guiding hand as Chicago deals with the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept kids out of school, closed all but essential businesses and forced many people to stay at home.Dr. Arwady joined Newsviews this week via Skype to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and what health officials are doing to slow the curve.