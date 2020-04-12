newsviews

Newsviews: Cures Within Reach

By Kay Cesinger
With no treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, clinical trials are underway to see if drugs that are already on the market can be "repurposed" to treat patients with the virus.

This idea of "repurposing" isn't new. The global healthcare community is working together in unprecedented ways to treat patients and learn from each other.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1

EMBED More News Videos

With no treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, clinical trials are underway to see if drugs that are already on the market can be "repurposed" to treat patients with the virus. Part 1.



Many opportunities are underway using already approved drugs in clinical trials to treat COVID-19 patients, providing evidence based medicine to clinicians.

Chicago non-profit, Cures Within Reach, is participating in the latest research on this issue.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2

EMBED More News Videos

With no treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, clinical trials are underway to see if drugs that are already on the market can be "repurposed" to treat patients with the virus. Part 2.



President and Chief Operating Officer Barbara Goodman joined Newsviews to talk to the latest developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnewsviewscoronavirushealth care
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Chicago Department of Public Health's Dr. Allison Arwady
Newsviews: Hospitals prepare for surge of COVID-19 patients
Newsviews: Questions About COVID-19
Newsviews: Illinois Primary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker urges worshipers to stay home Easter Sunday
What to know about Illinois' 19,180 COVID-19 cases
Teen facing murder charge in death of man pushed onto CTA tracks
WATCH: Cardinal Cupich to celebrate Easter Mass
Lightfoot calls Little Village smokestack implosion 'unacceptable'
Baby chicks explore Willis Tower Skydeck
FEMA delivers 62M gloves to Chicago to be used as PPE
Show More
Burglar hits businesses in Lawndale, Near West Side: police
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
'Sunday Arts Takeover': Artists to perform on Lightfoot's Instagram
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Sunday, few showers
More TOP STORIES News