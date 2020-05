Newsviews: Maintaining your mental health during pandemic

The United Nations has warned we could be facing a major global mental health crisis as a result of he COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Nations has warned we could be facing a major global mental health crisis as a result of he COVID-19 pandemic.Here in the U.S., nearly 100,000 people have died and more than 38 million others have lost their jobs just in a matter of weeks.People may be feeling anxious, hopeless, isolated or depressed. So how do you cope with all you're feeling during this pandemic?This week, Newsviews guest is Alexa James the Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness here in Chicago.James offers tips for finding the right therapist and talks about the importance of taking care of your mental health during the pandemic.For more Information, visit NAMI Chicago