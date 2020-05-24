newsviews

Newsviews: Maintaining your mental health during pandemic

By Kay Cesinger
The United Nations has warned we could be facing a major global mental health crisis as a result of he COVID-19 pandemic.

Here in the U.S., nearly 100,000 people have died and more than 38 million others have lost their jobs just in a matter of weeks.

People may be feeling anxious, hopeless, isolated or depressed. So how do you cope with all you're feeling during this pandemic?

This week, Newsviews guest is Alexa James the Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness here in Chicago.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1

The United Nations has warned we could be facing a major global mental health crisis as a result of he COVID-19 pandemic.



James offers tips for finding the right therapist and talks about the importance of taking care of your mental health during the pandemic.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
EMBED More News Videos

The United Nations has warned we could be facing a major global mental health crisis as a result of he COVID-19 pandemic. Part 2.



For more Information, visit NAMI Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagonewsviewscoronavirus chicagomental wellnessmental healthcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: How cities like Chicago, Valparaiso, Ind. are reopening
Newsviews: University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones
Newsviews: Dr. Karen Kaul
Newsviews: Helping your kids cope with the COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago churches stand with Trump, plan services
Illinois House passes $40B budget relying on federal funding
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
Woman mauled to death by French bulldog mix remembered as 'amazing soul'
Get such box sets and sake-to-go kits delivered
Severe storms leave damage, power outages across Illinois
Can hand sanitizer explode in a hot car? Expert weighs in
Show More
WATCH LIVE: Vitalant, Chicago officials stress need for COVID-19 plasma donors
Is it safe to go to the gym during the pandemic? Doctors explain
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
NY Times publishes names of 1,000 COVID-19 victims on front page
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 107K
More TOP STORIES News