Newsviews: Mental health resources for children

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that approximately one in five children ages 13 to 18 experience a severe mental disorder at some point in their life.
So, how do parents know if their child is struggling with mental health issues? And if they are, what kind of help is available?
Nanette Silva, program director for the Community Memorial Foundation; Ryan Alderman, director of integrated behavioral health with Pillars Community Health; and Ian Andrews, a recovery support specialist with NAMI metro suburban, visited ABC7 to talk about the issue.
Mental Health First Aid: www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org
Ending the Silence: https://www.nami.org/find-support/nami-programs/nami-ending-the-silence
Crisis Text Line: www.crisistextline.org
Crisis Text Line: Text NOW to 741741
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
PART 1
PART 2