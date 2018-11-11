NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Preterm births

Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The rate of premature births in the U.S. is on the rise. Last year, the national rate was 9.93 percent and, according to the March of Dimes, the numbers in Illinois were even worse.

The preterm birth rate here: 10.4 percent. When the March of Dimes gave each state a letter grade, Illinois earned a 'D.'
So what's behind the rising rate of preterm births and who is most likely to deliver a baby prematurely?

Talking about that and more is Dr. Thomas Iannucci an expert on maternal fetal medicine with Advocate Health Care and Kristen Lubben a Mission Mom with the March of Dimes who has experienced pre-term birth.
