Newsviews: Suicide prevention

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is one of just three leading causes of death that are on the rise.
Sunday is the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. On September 22, the Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk will raise awareness for this issue.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Illinois Chapter Executive Board Member Cara Levinson visited ABC7 Chicago to discuss how to help loved ones who may be in crisis.
For more information about the Out of the Darkness walk, visit: www.afsp.org/chicago.