NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Suicide prevention

EMBED </>More Videos

Cara Levinson of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention discusses strategies for helping loved ones in crisis.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. In 2016 alone, nearly 45,000 Americans died by suicide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is one of just three leading causes of death that are on the rise.

Sunday is the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. On September 22, the Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk will raise awareness for this issue.

EMBED More News Videos

Cara Levinson of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention discusses strategies for helping loved ones in crisis.


American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Illinois Chapter Executive Board Member Cara Levinson visited ABC7 Chicago to discuss how to help loved ones who may be in crisis.

For more information about the Out of the Darkness walk, visit: www.afsp.org/chicago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthnewsviewssuicidehealthChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Bernard Cherkasov
Newsviews: Loaves and Fishes Community Pantry
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Newsviews: Impact Grants Chicago
More newsviews
HEALTH & FITNESS
First Ladies Health Fair and 5K to promote women's health
Video shows bed bug infestation in Philadelphia bus seat
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
New procedure removes bulging hand veins permanently
New sneaker at Lori's Shoes to benefit ALS organizations
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman allegedly bound with duct tape, sexually assaulted at River North hotel
Man charged in connection with West Town sex assault
3 shot, 1 killed in Elgin parking lot
Woman charged with murder after running over boyfriend with vehicle at St. Charles resort
Sheriff wants to house inmates in semi trailers
Man stabbed on State Street in Loop
Florence becomes hurricane, heads toward East Coast
Several Tucson-area hospitals receive bomb threats
Show More
Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet
Miss America to hold competition Sunday amid controversy
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
George Pradel, former Naperville mayor, remembered
Suspects may have posed as ride share drivers in Near North Side robbery
More News