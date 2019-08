Newsviews: The Nature Conservancy

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago may be home to millions of people, high rises and industry... but it also has pockets of green. Part 1.

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago may be home to millions of people, high rises and industry... but it also has pockets of green. Part 2.

Chicago may be home to millions of people, high rises and industry... but it also has pockets of green.Some of those are delicate eco-systems impacted not only by development but our changing climate. But the Nature Conservancy is working with other organizations to protect those spaces.And they're involved in efforts to make sure people across the city have access to nature and the benefits it provides.Here to talk about that work... Michelle Carr the Illinois State Director for the Nature Conservancy and Forrest Cortes, the Chicago Director of Community Engagement.For more information visit, www.nature.org