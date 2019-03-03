Newsviews: Treating trauma at Mercy Home for Boys and Girls

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5165318" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Since 1887, Mercy Home for Boys and Girls has provided children in crisis with a safe place to live, learn and grow into successful adults.

Since 1887, Mercy Home for Boys and Girls has provided children in crisis with a safe place to live, learn and grow into successful adults.But it takes more than shelter, food and clothing to make that possible.Many of the children living there have suffered trauma that could affect their development and their futures.But new techniques are being adopted all the time for addressing these issues.Tom Gilardi, Vice President of Youth Programs, Emily Neal, Clinical Director and Mark Schmeltzer, Director of Communications, sat down with Newsviews along with one of the newest members of the healing team at Mercy Home, Pongo the facility dog.