No flu cases reported at 26 Advocate Aurora Health hospitals across Illinois and Wisconsin

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There has not been one flu case reported at any Advocate Aurora Health hospitals across the Chicago area.

The system includes 26 different hospitals that span both Illinois and Wisconsin.

"Like much of the COVID pandemic this is frankly unprecedented," said Dr. Mark Butterly, Vice Chair, Advocate Children's Hospital pediatric department. "To date, nearing the very end of what is the traditionally flu season, we have not had any hospitalized patients suffering directly from influenza."

It's difficult to predict what the next flu season will be like but this one is all dependent on what we've learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dr. Butterly.

"We don't expect a significant or late flu season as long as we continue to monitor and provide safe practices," said Butterly.

Meanwhile, Dr. Butterly weighs in on Moderna testing its vaccine on children from 6 months to 12 years old.

"With any new vaccine or medication trial there are obvious risks," said Butterly.

However, Butterly said he is hopeful the vaccine will be just as effective as it is in adults.
