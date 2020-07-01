Coronavirus Illinois: Chicago beaches could reopen soon, no mandatory traveler quarantine yet, Dr. Arwady says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As COVID-19 cases in other parts of the country continue to surge, Chicago and Illinois remain somewhat stable.Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Wednesday to talk about Chicago's progress.She said the city's health officials are "cautiously optimistic."Chicago can tolerate some small increases in COVID-19 cases, but it's important to avoid big spikes.When those spikes happen, health officials plan to double down on testing and other forms of prevention.But if there are significant increases, there will be a pause on reopening, or even a step back, Arwady said.She also said Chicago's beaches might reopen after the Fourth of July weekend because of the risk of large crowds gathering over the holiday.And although other cities and states have established mandatory quarantines for those traveling from other locations, Chicago has not yet put one in place.