Chicago hospital prepare for COVID-19 patient influx, set up isolation pods; No visitors allowed inside

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hospitals are already preparing for an influx of patients because of COVID-19.Isolation pods are set up outside Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Similar pods are set up outside Edwards Hospital in Naperville as well.Advocate Aurora Health and Jesse Brown VA hospital have announced they will no longer allow visitors inside. There are a few exceptions for pediatric patients or end of life situations.All visitors in those cases will have to pass a health screening.Across the nation, hospital workers are bracing for a possible spike in cases that could overrun the health care system.Protective gear is a priority, including more gloves and masks.In Ohio, one nurse's union is demanding more protective equipment to safeguard against infected patients.Several hospital workers at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston have now tested positive for COVID-19.