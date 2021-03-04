nursing home

Nursing home visits in-person allowed at some senior living facilities amid as COVID-19 cases, deaths drop

By
NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Elderly grandparents, parents, and loved ones living in senior facilities are starting to get in-person, indoor visits now that Covid-19 cases have dropped sharply in nursing homes across the country.

On Thursday, Betty Hermanek, an 88-year-old resident at Caledonia Senior Living in North Riverside, had a chance to visit with her daughter face-to-face, albeit socially distant, masked up, and in a large room.

"Hi, mom! Good to see you!" exclaimed Marybeth Vavrik, Hermanek's daughter, throwing her arms wide open for an air hug.

"It's good to see you!" Hermanek replied.

RELATED: Vaccines given to LaSalle Veterans' Home residents, staff after 35 deaths

"How are you doing today?" Vavrik said, continuing with the conversation.

Vavrik spent months peering through her mother's window, using two-way radios to communicate. Because of Covid-19 protocols, there has always been a barrier between them. But not today.

"The fact that I can actually be in the same room with my mom -- no physical contact yet, but seeing her six feet away, knowing we're that close -- it's huge," Vavrik said, a wide smile across her face.

"I can see what she looks like, and actually hear her voice, how she's doing," Varvik added. "How's she's dressing. It's such a relief."

At Caledonia Senior Living, Vavrik must sign-up on the computer to schedule a visit, which are once a week. Once at the facility, strict protocols are in place to keep residents and visitors safe.

"Our approach throughout the crisis has been one of extreme caution," said Gus Noble, president of Caledonia Senior Living. "It's led to a great level of safety and success."

At Caledonia, Noble said 100% of the residents are fully vaccinated and 89% of the staff.

In fact, only one resident at Caledonia has contracted Covid-19 during the pandemic, Noble said. It happened one week after the residents got their first shots, and Noble said the infected resident, though hospitalized, likely survived because she had the antibodies from the first shot. When she was released from the hospital, Noble said she got her second shot as well.

No COVID-related deaths have happened at Caledonia, Noble said, attributing the overall success and safety to his team's approach.

"That's due to three things working together -- luck, the grace of a higher power, and the vigilance of our incredible staff here. People who live and work here are so heroic," Noble said.

RELATED: North Riverside nursing home hasn't had a single case of COVID-19

Across the country, COVID-related cases and deaths in nursing homes are down, suggesting the vaccines are working, according to a report by The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

In December, during the pandemic's peak, nearly 6,000 residents were dying every week, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. By February, deaths were down to about 2,200 a week -- a 63% drop in less than two months.

Back at Caledonia, Hermanek's visit is a step forward, and her daughter haves hopes for the future, including taking her mom out for Mexican food when it's safe.

"Pretty soon we'll be able to take you out and celebrate all the occasions we've missed in the last year," Varvik told her mom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisnorth riversidenursing homecoronavirus illinoisseniorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NURSING HOME
79-year-old man makes 1st-ever snow angel
2 Democratic governors see stars dimmed by virus woes
Prospect Heights assisted living facility gives 2 couples virtual Valentine's Day dates
Woman ready to celebrate 109th birthday after beating COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United Center, Des Plaines vaccination sites open for appointments
Stimulus check updates: Senate gears up for marathon effort
1 killed in fiery I-88 crash involving semi, SUV
Hundreds of Little Village residents, uninsured or undocumented, receive COVID vaccine
Our Chicago: Tax relief for Chicago homeowners
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly
'Raya & The Last Dragon' creatives discuss film
Show More
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
Former police chief facing dozens of attempted murder charges
3 Michelin-starred Chicago chef opens ghost kitchen serving burgers and fries
South Shore Line police officer shoots man on train on SE Side, police say
Tinley Park couple escapes house fire: officials
More TOP STORIES News