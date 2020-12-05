strike

Infinity healthcare nursing home workers reach tentative deal to end 12 day strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Infinity Healthcare nursing home workers have reached a tentative deal to end their 12-day strike.

The workers had been demanding at least $15 an hour wage, hazard pay for pandemic work and a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment.

SEUI Healthcare Illinois said the agreement has significant gains in base wages, pandemic pay, sick days and personal protective equipment provisions.

Nearly 700 Infinity Healthcare workers went on strike on Nov. 23. The strike impacted 11 nursing home facilities in the state, nine in the Chicago area. The workers included cooks, housekeepers and certified nursing assistant.

Workers said they can't wait to get back on the job and see their residents.

"This contract is about more than base wages and pandemic pay," said Greg Kelley, SEIU Healthcare Illinois president. "It's about improving the lives of the workers, and the residents they take care of."

"This victory means the world to me because it means we can give back to our residents and they can get the care that they deserve," said Roz Reggans, certified nursing assistant.

Workers have been without a contract since June. Infinity Healthcare has not released a statement on these latest developments.
