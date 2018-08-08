HEALTH & FITNESS

NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection

EMBED </>More Videos

A Walmart on the city's Northwest Side was shut down because of an issue discovered during a health inspection.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Walmart on the city's Northwest Side was shut down Tuesday because of an issue discovered during a health inspection.

It's not clear what issue forced the Super Center at 4650 W North Ave. in the Hermosa neighborhood to close.

Walmart has not given a time for when the store will reopen.

Walmart issued a statement saying, "Our store on North Avenue is temporarily closed as we address a situation following a City of Chicago inspection. We have stringent quality standards in place and are working closely with the Department of Public Health. We take this matter seriously and will reopen as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthwalmarthealth code violationsChicagoHermosa
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
New mom tests positive for opiates after eating poppy seed bagel
New bionic prosthesis can restore sense of touch
'Fact or Fiction' with Dr. J and Dr. I
Stranger donates kidney to fellow veteran
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Fuller Park
Ivanka Trump to promote worker training in Illinois
Back 2 School Illinois holding school supplies giveaway
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Does everything Javier Baez brings add up to an MVP?
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
2 police officers ambushed, shot in New Jersey
More News