NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection

A Walmart on the city's Northwest Side was shut down Tuesday because of an issue discovered during a health inspection.It's not clear what issue forced the Super Center at 4650 W North Ave. in the Hermosa neighborhood to close.Walmart has not given a time for when the store will reopen.Walmart issued a statement saying, "Our store on North Avenue is temporarily closed as we address a situation following a City of Chicago inspection. We have stringent quality standards in place and are working closely with the Department of Public Health. We take this matter seriously and will reopen as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers."