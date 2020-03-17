Coronavirus Updates: NYC should prepare for shelter in place, de Blasio says

"Even though a decision has not yet been made...New Yorkers should be prepared for a shelter in place order," de Blasio said during a news conference.
He added that he expects a decision to be made in the next 48 hours.
The mayor conceded such an order would pose "tremendously substantial challenges."
Should any shelter-in-place order come the NYPD does not anticipate police enforcement, ABC News reported.
"We would encourage, urge and educate," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement provided to ABC News.
"We are confident New Yorkers will do what is necessary to get through this crisis."
The mayor also put out a call for anyone with health care skills to step forward and offer their services. They can visit NYC.gov/helpnow.
The number of confirmed cases in New York City is 814, and seven people have died.
Meanwhile, two more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in New York state overnight, with the total number of cases soaring to 1,374, officials said. There are now 12 dead in New York state.
10,049 people have been tested in the state.
NY state - 1,374 positive cases. (432 new) and 12 deaths.
264 of the cases are hospitalized, 19% rate.
Breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in New York state:
- NYC 644 (187 new)
- Westchester 380 (157 new)
- Nassau 131 (24 new)
- Suffolk 84 (21 new)
- Rockland 22 (9 new)
- Dutchess 16 (6 new)
- Orange 15 (4 new)
- Monroe 10 (1 new)
- Saratoga 9 (4 new)
"We cannot do this alone," Cuomo said as he asked the federal government for more resources. He said that President Trump and his team have been responsive and "on it."
"The president is offering to do the right thing in regard to New York," Cuomo said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Prevention tips from the New York State Department of Health:
While there is currently no vaccine to prevent this virus, these simple steps can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
