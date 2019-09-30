Health & Fitness

Off-duty state trooper saves choking 5-year-old on the side of rural Indiana highway

By Ashley Moran
PERRYSBURG, IN -- A state trooper in Indiana arrived just in time to save a choking 5-year-old who was coming home from vacation with his family.

State trooper Ben Reasons was on his way home from work when he received the call.

Maddox Gates, of Georgia, was asleep in the back of his family's car on a rural stretch of Indiana highway. They were returning home from vacation in Michigan.

"He had kind of made a noise, like a choking noise, like he was going to throw up," mom Jill Gates told WSB-TV.

Maddox got sick on himself. Then he stopped responding.

Brad Gates, Maddox's dad, pulled over to call 911.

Reasons hurried to the scene and performed the Heimlich maneuver. His quick actions saved Maddox's life.

After several hours at a local hospital, Maddox was cleared to leave. He is now back home in Georgia.

The Gates family is thankful for the heroic actions of Reasons, who they say appeared out of nowhere.

"We had these angels watching over us," Jill Gates said.

Thanks to Reasons, Maddox and his parents can breathe easy.

Although the cause of his choking is still unclear, Maddox's parents think he may have had a seizure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianaherochoking
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
With Joe Maddon out, ex-Cub David Ross says he's interested in manager job
Man charged with terrorism allegedly scouted Woodfield Mall before SUV attack
MRI reveals Mitch Trubisky dislocated shoulder in Bears' win, ESPN reports
Sterigenics will permanently close Willowbrook facility, company announces
Girl who claimed classmates pinned her down, cut dreadlocks made story up: School
19 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago police create dashboard to track use of force cases
Show More
Third man charged in shooting death of River North nightclub security guard
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
Pit bull dies of snake bites while protecting Florida boys
Chicago Public Library to eliminate overdue fines on books
Why you should book your holiday travel now
More TOP STORIES News