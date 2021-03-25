Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 977 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths as officials urge caution ahead of reopening

Indiana officials caution Hoosiers ahead of state reopening

Indianapolis keeping mask mandate, virus precautions for now

Ball State plans 1st-ever spring homecoming due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 977 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths on Thursday.Overall, 12,576 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 680,998 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.4%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.7 million tests administered.Indiana's top health official cautioned Hoosiers it's still too early to return to "normal" life. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday he would lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions in two weeks.State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that the pandemic "is far from over." She says Indiana records new cases of COVID-19 every day, and state health officials are "closely watching" variant strains of the virus.Though Box said Indiana is "positioned very well" in its ongoing COVID-19 response, that only lasts as long as individuals continue to wear masks and continue other social precautions.Indianapolis is keeping its mask mandate and other coronavirus precautions in place for now despite Gov. Eric Holcomb's decision this week to end Indiana's statewide mask mandate in early April.Mayor Joe Hogsett said Thursday it was too early for Marion County, Indiana's most populous county, to end its mask mandate and business capacity restrictions, and said they will remain in place until the county's public health order is lifted.He also cited the many visitors converging on the Hoosier capital for the NCAA basketball tournament. Holcomb announced Tuesday that he would lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions starting April 6.Ball State University is planning its first-ever spring homecoming, months after school officials postponed the traditional fall campus celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.The university announced Tuesday that its spring homecoming will start April 26 and end May 1 with the Cardinals' annual spring football game.The Star Press reports that a majority of the homecoming events will be held virtually, while others will involve socially distanced campus activities, including the school's popular annual homecoming "Bed Race" competition.That event will be held April 30 with teams of four racing down University Track at the Briner Sports Complex in assigned timeslots to determine the winner.