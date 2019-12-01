flu

Flu clinics offer free flu vaccines before peak season

CHICAGO -- Health officials in Chicago say it's not too late to get a flu shot.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is hosting four flu clinics this week, offering free vaccines. The events are on Monday, Tuesday and Saturday.

Details about the clinic locations and hours are available on the department's web site.

The department has a separate web page to find other flu clinics throughout the city.

FLU CLINIC FINDER HERE

Acting commissioner Alison Arwady says the flu season typically peaks in January and February. She says getting a vaccine is the best protection against the flu.

Officials recommend that everyone older than six months get a flu shot. The most vulnerable are pregnant women, young children, elderly adults and anyone with an existing health condition including asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesfluhealth careflu preventionflu season
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FLU
30 states see early flu season activity: CDC
Flu is getting an early start in the US this season
Consumer Reports, Vaccine, hand washing key to avoiding flu
'Many of them are not vocal and not able to walk': 10 hospitalized after insulin administered instead of flu shots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 shot, 1 fatal in Aurora: Police
Teen accused of trying to rob woman who shot her in Little Village: police
Man body-slammed by CPD officer faces aggravated battery charge
Winter storms affect travelers returning home from Thanksgiving
248 vehicles towed as winter parking ban takes effect
New Orleans police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter
Murders down, shootings up in November compared to 2018: police
Show More
Girl, 14, missing from Gage Park for months
Pete Davidson attendees allegedly asked to sign $1M NDA ahead of his comedy shows
At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
2 injured in crash after police chase from Dyer to Chicago
More TOP STORIES News