Coronavirus outbreak: O'Hare conducts health screenings for all flights from China; 11th case confirmed in US

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's O'Hare International Airport is screening passengers on flights from China for coronavirus Sunday, when the tally of confirmed cases in the U.S. reached 11.On Sunday, all flights from China to the U.S. were rerouted through a handful of designated airports, including O'Hare.A United flight from Shanghai appeared to be the last direct flight from China to O'Hare for the day.United, American and Delta airlines are planning to ground their China flights.The 11th U.S. case of coronavirus was confirmed in California on Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced.A husband and wife, both 57 years of age, became sick after the husband recently traveled from Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the outbreak that began in December. This is the second case of person-to-person transmission in the U.S.The CDC confirmed the U.S.' first human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus in Chicago, when an infected woman passed it on to her husband. The husband lived with his wife and was exposed to her after she showed symptoms and before she was confirmed to have coronavirus, officials said.As the U.S. steps up its response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Department of Homeland Security is warning airline passengers that their flights may wind up rerouted if officials discover mid-flight that someone onboard has been in China in the last 14 days.That guidance was included in a notice released by the department Sunday as new travel restrictions officially go into effect for flights commencing after 5 p.m. EDT.There are more than 17,000 confirmed cases of the cornavirus worldwide. China reported Sunday that more than 360 have died from the virus.The Pentagon is going to provide some housing at four military bases for people returning from overseas who need to be quarantined.U.S. citizens who have been in Hubei province within 14 days of their return will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine. The outbreak originated in that province.U.S. citizens who have been in other areas of China within the last 14 days will undergo "proactive entry health screening" and up to 14 days of "self-quarantine."Meanwhile, most non-U.S. citizens who have traveled in China within the last 14 days will be denied entry into the United States, except for immediate family members of U.S. citizens, permanent residents and flight crew.