Health & Fitness

Ohio cuts funding for Planned Parenthood

Lawmakers are joining Planned Parenthood of Illinois to reverse a recent Trump Administration rule to withdrawal federal funding for health care group that provide abortion service

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Health says it's ending grants and contracts that send money to Planned Parenthood after a divided federal appeals court upheld a state anti-abortion law that blocks public money for the group.

The department notified recipients and contractors Thursday that it will end that funding within a month to comply with the law, unless the court delays the effect of its ruling as Planned Parenthood requested

The department says the law requires it to ensure state and certain federal funds aren't "used to perform or promote nontherapeutic abortions."

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio President Iris Harvey tells The Columbus Dispatch the decision is "heartless."

The law targeted funding that Planned Parenthood receives through Ohio Department of Health. That money is mostly from the federal government.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessohioplanned parenthoodu.s. & worldbirth controlwomen's healthwomen
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Villa Park man charged in death of nightclub security guard
Girl, 5, killed in Englewood house fire
Dan Ryan shut down for hours Friday morning after woman shot in car
Texas man, giant longhorn steer test Petco 'leashed pets' policy
'Cadbury' chooses bulldog as new mascot
R. Kelly appears in court Friday
Protest expected outside DCFS Friday over death of 2-year-old
Show More
Judge blocks Deerfield assault weapons ban
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, gusty north wind Friday
Project Unicorn: The glitter shooting prosthetic arm
Jimmy Carter becomes longest living U.S. president of all time
Aya Pastry supplies delicious desserts across Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News